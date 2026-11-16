A former SAP official demanded $90,000 in exchange for official information and the closure of a case

The NABU and the SAP have notified a lawyer of her status as a suspect for persuading the organizer of a money-laundering scheme to provide an unlawful benefit to an SAP prosecutor. In exchange for money, she promised to disclose confidential information about the progress of the investigation and to secure the dismissal of the criminal case.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the woman—who had previously headed one of the SAPO’s prosecutorial divisions— cited her connections with former colleagues and assured the organizer of the money-laundering center that, for $90,000, the head of one of the prosecutor’s office divisions would provide him with information about the investigation’s plans and subsequently close the criminal case.

The agreement stipulated that half of the amount was to be transferred immediately, and the remainder after the case was closed. However, after receiving $45,000, the suspect embezzled the funds.

This was reported by NABU.

NABU conducted another round of searches in the case involving alleged bribes to SBU officials.

NABU has concluded its investigation into People’s Deputy Kachny regarding a case of illicit enrichment.

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