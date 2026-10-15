The Supervisory Board of JSC “NAEK “Energoatom” has selected the winners of the independent competitive selection process for the positions of Management Board members responsible for the company’s financial and legal operations. Anton Yakovenko will head the finance division, while Alona Perepelytsia will be responsible for legal matters.

Anton Yakovenko was selected as the winner of the competition for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Alona Perepelytsia will assume the position of Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

The selection process was conducted with the support of the international executive search firms Korn Ferry and Odgers. The candidates’ official appointments will take place after the completion of all legal procedures required by law and the company’s internal corporate documents.

Anton Yakovenko has over 20 years of management experience at major Ukrainian and international companies. He currently serves as CEO of Agricom Group.

Previously, Yakovenko headed Agrii Ukraine and Terra Food Group, and also served as Chief Financial Officer of Roshen Group. He began his career at KPMG.

Anton Yakovenko holds the ACCA designation and a certificate in corporate governance from the Ukrainian Academy of Corporate Governance (UCGA). Throughout his professional career, he has raised and restructured financing totaling over $400 million.

As CFO of Energoatom, Yakovenko will be responsible for the financial stability of the nuclear power plant operator, capital management, operational transparency, investment readiness, and cooperation with international financial organizations.

Alona Perepelytsia has over 20 years of experience in corporate and regulatory law. A significant portion of her professional career has involved providing legal support to major companies in the oil and gas industry.

Perelytsia currently serves as Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya.” Prior to that, she held leadership positions in the legal department of JSC “Ukrnafta” for over two decades.

On the board of “Energoatom,” she will oversee litigation and claims, compliance with regulatory requirements, corporate governance, and the legal protection of the nuclear power plant operator’s interests.

Rumina Welsh, Chair of the company’s Supervisory Board, and Matthew Murray, Chair of the Nominating Committee, emphasized that during the selection process, they took into account the candidates’ professional achievements and integrity. According to them, this should help build an accountable management system for the nuclear power plant operator.

Previously, Energoatom’s Supervisory Board had already selected the winners of the competitions for the positions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Nuclear Safety and Operations Officer (CNO).

At the same time, competitive selection processes are ongoing for the positions of Chief People Officer (CPO) and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In addition, the company is preparing to announce a competition for the position of General Inspector, who will conduct independent internal oversight of radiation safety.

This was reported by the press service of JSC “NAEK “Energoatom.”

Earlier, the supervisory board of JSC “NAEK “Energoatom” selected Yuriy Tkachuk, CEO of JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya,” as the winner of the competitive selection process for the position of chairman of the company’s board. Pavlo Pavlyshyn, who headed the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant for ten years, was elected as a member of the Management Board responsible for nuclear safety and operations.

Energoatom’s supervisory board announced an independent audit following searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in the Midas case.

Pavlo Kovtoniuk, acting chairman of the board of JSC “NAEK “Energoatom,” earned 5.64 million hryvnias during his tenure.

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