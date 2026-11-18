Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, congratulated Ukrainian servicemembers on Sergeant’s Day, which is celebrated on November 18. He dedicated a special message to his wife, Natalia, who also serves in the military under the call sign Kryla.

In his message, the commander highlighted his wife’s leadership qualities, her empathy, her support for service members, and her unbreakable will.

“My most important sergeant is Kryla. Leadership, empathy, a soldier’s pillar of strength, and an unbreakable will. Significance that has taken on new meanings in war,” Brovdi wrote.

Madyar also congratulated all sergeants in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the holiday and concluded his address with words about the future of Ukraine and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

“Happy Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeants’ Day. We will stand firm. We will rebuild and restore Crimea,” the commander emphasized.

In June 2026, Robert Brovdi and his wife Natalia celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. The couple has been together for three decades, and both are now involved in military service.

Robert Brovdi wrote about this on Facebook.

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