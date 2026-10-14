JYSK will open its first store in Kropyvnytskyi by the end of 2026

JYSK, an international chain of home goods stores, plans to open its first store in Kropyvnytskyi by the end of 2026. This was announced by Yevhen Ivanitsa, JYSK’s director in Ukraine.

"This is truly great news! JYSK will open its first store in Kropyvnytskyi! We’ll be welcoming residents of central Ukraine as early as the end of this year. Thank you to everyone in Kropyvnytskyi for believing in us all these years and motivating us to take this step. We’ll finally be seeing you soon!” he posted on LinkedIn.

Currently, there are 119 JYSK stores operating in 40 cities across Ukraine, as well as the online store jysk.ua. The retailer’s network employs nearly 1,000 people.

According to data from the YouControl analytics system, JYSK Ukraine LLC’s revenue in January–September 2025 grew by 24% compared to the same period in 2024—reaching 5.3 billion UAH—while net profit rose by 22%, to 959 million UAH.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, which operates more than 3,500 stores in 50 countries. JYSK’s revenue for the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled EUR 6.2 billion.

JYSK lost five stores due to Russian attacks.

Amid the strikes, passengers were urged to avoid Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

Due to an increased air threat, Kyiv City Express service was temporarily suspended in both directions this morning. Ukrzaliznytsia also reported that one of its employees was injured while returning home after his shift.

In addition, a Ukrnafta gas station in Kyiv was completely destroyed following a Russian attack.

Read us on