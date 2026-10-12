Magnetic Storm Calendar for October 12–18, 2026: When to Be Careful

From October 12 to 18, 2026, moderate geomagnetic activity will be observed on Earth, with peaks in the middle of the week. According to experts, no major geomagnetic storms are forecast during this period; however, weather-sensitive individuals may experience a slight effect from the geomagnetic field on days of increased activity.

The most noticeable geomagnetic fluctuations will occur on October 14 and 15, when the Kp index will rise to 4, corresponding to an active geomagnetic field. On these days, people with cardiovascular diseases and heightened sensitivity to changes in space weather may experience a slight deterioration in their well-being.

Starting on October 16, the geomagnetic situation will gradually stabilize. October 12 and 13 will be accompanied by only weak disturbances, and on October 16 and 17, a completely calm geomagnetic background is expected. Toward the end of the week, on October 18, isolated minor fluctuations are possible, but they will not pose a threat to general well-being.

What Is a Magnetic Storm

Magnetic storms are disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the planet’s interaction with solar wind streams. When powerful solar flares occur on the Sun, a huge number of charged particles are ejected into space, reaching the atmosphere within 1–3 days. The interaction of solar plasma with the Earth’s magnetic field causes fluctuations that can last from a few hours to several days in a row, and is assessed on a scale from 0 to 9 on the K-index—an international index that measures the level of geomagnetic activity and the intensity of magnetic storms on Earth.

Values from 0 to 2 correspond to a completely calm geomagnetic field. Values of 3 and 4 indicate minor or moderate disturbances, which usually go unnoticed by most people and electronic devices.

Starting at 5, a geomagnetic storm is recorded (red level). Levels of 5–6 indicate a moderate solar storm, while levels from 7 to 9 indicate a strong, very strong, and extreme magnetic storm.

Recommendations During Magnetic Storms

During magnetic storms, it is important to monitor your blood pressure and keep necessary medications on hand if you have hypertension or cardiovascular disease. You should also reduce your workload, avoiding strenuous physical labor and stress on days of peak activity. It is important to maintain proper hydration by drinking more water and limiting your intake of coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol. In addition, spending time outdoors is beneficial, as evening walks can help oxygenate the blood and make it easier to fall asleep.

Source: U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA SWPC).

See also:

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