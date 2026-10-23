Kolomoyskyi stated that the dollar could reach 150 hryvnia

During a court hearing, businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi spoke about a possible ceasefire with Russia and Ukraine’s economic prospects.

“A ceasefire—yes, that’s good. But what about the army? That’s the first question. What about the men abroad? That’s the second. And most importantly—the third: Will Europe continue to provide financial aid? When will peace begin?” he said.

Kolomoyskyi also drew attention to problems with exports of grain and metallurgical products and a possible foreign trade deficit.

“What is the real exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar today? Well, think for yourselves. 60? I think 150. 150—and that’s without panic,” the businessman said, adding that existing reserves might last about a year to maintain the exchange rate.

At the same time, Kolomoyskyi expressed skepticism about the prospects for negotiations with Russia: “I am completely indifferent to the negotiations, knowing in advance that nothing will come of them.”

These estimates represent the businessman’s personal opinion and are not an official exchange rate forecast.

The court denied Ihor Kolomoyskyi’s request to change his pretrial restriction to a less severe one and kept him in custody until May 1. The businessman’s bail was reduced by nearly 800 million hryvnias and now stands at 1.1 billion. This is according to the court’s decision during the hearing on March 3.

During a court hearing at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv, Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi told the judge that she had been “presented with a fake expert report prepared by a criminal.”

Ihor Kolomoyskyi claimed that the assailant who attacked Timur Mindich, a former co-owner of the “Kvartal-95” studio, allegedly obtained the weapon used in the assassination attempt at the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel.

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