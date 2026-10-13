Nearly 38% of Ukrainians were unable to say who Yevhen Konovalets was. These are the results of a sociological survey presented at Ukrinform.

According to the survey, about 45% of respondents do not know Andriy Melnyk, 49% do not know Mykola Kostomarov, and 52% do not know Józef Piłsudski.

At the same time, fewer than 1% of those surveyed did not recognize Bohdan Khmelnytsky, fewer than 1.5% did not recognize Stepan Bandera, and fewer than 2.5% did not recognize Ivan Mazepa.

Among the historical figures presented, Ukrainian poet Vasyl Stus received the highest rating for positive attitudes.

The survey was conducted by the “Operational Sociology” association on behalf of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. The survey took place from June 10 to 18, 2026, and included 2,007 respondents.

Source: Ukrinform

A fake poster is circulating on social media purporting to be for an exhibition at the Hnat Khotkevych Palace of Culture in Lviv, where a “fragment of the relics” of Yevhen Konovalets was allegedly to be displayed.

On August 18, a reburial ceremony for Yevhen Konovalets, the first head of the OUN, took place at the National Military Memorial Cemetery near Kyiv. The remains of the Ukrainian political and military leader were transferred to the memorial cemetery.

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