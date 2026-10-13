One possible cause of the MiG-29 fighter jet crash in the Odesa region in August 2026 could have been the unintended firing of a guided missile.

The circumstances of the aviation incident are still under investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) noted that the command of the Ukrainian Air Force has already conducted an internal investigation. However, the theory regarding the missile’s malfunction requires additional confirmation through criminal proceedings and relevant expert analyses.

Law enforcement officials have ordered a series of expert examinations. In particular, specialists are examining the flight data recorder—the so-called “black box.”

The State Bureau of Investigation emphasized that final conclusions regarding the causes of the fighter jet’s crash can only be drawn after receiving the results of all expert analyses.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation

In southern Kamchatka, Russia, near Zhupanovo, on Tuesday, October 6, a Mi-8 helicopter made what the Russians describe as a “hard landing.” Three crew members were on board; none were injured.

In Nigeria, on October 5, 2026, an ATR 42 military aircraft belonging to the country’s Air Force crashed near Igbokodi in the southwestern state of Ondo. The aircraft was on a scheduled flight from Benin City to Lagos. According to preliminary data from Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, there were 25 passengers and seven crew members on board.