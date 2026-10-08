In Kherson, a case has been referred to court regarding the alleged embezzlement of more than 8.8 million hryvnias during the construction of a fallout shelter for one of the schools. According to the investigation, executives of the contracting company inflated the scope and cost of the work performed, while the technical supervision engineer signed the documents without proper verification.

According to the investigation, the cost of constructing the protective structure amounted to over 32 million hryvnias. In the fall of 2024, while the work was being carried out, the managers of the contracting company entered false information regarding the actual scope of construction and its cost into the acceptance reports.

Initially, the documents containing false information were signed by the company’s director at the time. After a change in leadership, his successor—according to law enforcement—continued to issue acceptance certificates with inaccurate information regarding subsequent stages of the work.

At the same time, the technical supervision engineer, according to the investigation, certified the completion of the work without properly verifying its actual scope.

A court-appointed construction and technical expert assessment confirmed losses to the local community totaling more than 8.8 million hryvnias.

One of the defendants is already a defendant in two cases involving concealment

The former and current heads of the contracting organization are charged with official forgery and embezzlement of budget funds under Part 1 of Article 366 and Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A technical supervision engineer is charged with official negligence under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



The prosecutor’s office noted that this is already the third indictment against the former director of the contracting company related to the possible misappropriation of funds during the construction and repair of protective structures.

Currently, two other cases involving him are pending in court. One concerns the alleged embezzlement of funds during the reconstruction of a shelter at a hospital in Kherson, and the other concerns the repair of a shelter at one of the region’s high schools.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region.

As a reminder, law enforcement officials in the Kherson region previously notified 16 individuals that they were suspected of embezzling budget funds, resulting in losses of 65 million hryvnias. Among the suspects are company executives, technical supervision engineers, and government officials.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Chernihiv region, more than 15,000 liters of diesel fuel were stolen from a border guard unit.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) launched an anti-corruption campaign titled “Bribes Have Consequences.”

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) did not detain SBU special forces officers for firing on GUR soldiers.

A video of a conflict involving gunfire between employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv is circulating online. The released footage shows a verbal altercation and shoving match between those involved in the incident, which later escalated into SBU special forces opening fire on GUR soldiers.

the shooting incident between representatives of the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kyiv “absolutely shameful” and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called“absolutely shameful”

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