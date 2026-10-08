A 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

According to the investigation, in October 2024, the man joined a Telegram channel created by an FSB officer to gather intelligence. He voluntarily provided information about the location of a Defense Forces unit in the Rozdilna district, describing its position in detail.

The man also called for a precision strike against Ukrainian military forces. According to the prosecutor’s office, the information he provided could have been used by Russia to prepare an artillery strike on the southern region.

During the trial, the defendant did not admit guilt. He remained in custody until the verdict became final.

Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

The SBU urged Ukrainians not to post photos or videos of Russian strikes.

The SBU detained a soldier whom Russia had recruited through a dating website.

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