In the town of Storozhynets, Chernivtsi Oblast, an 11-year-old schoolboy suffered a serious hand injury as a result of careless handling of fireworks.

The accident occurred on November 17, 2026, on the grounds of an abandoned building, where two teenagers set off a firecracker. As a result of the explosion, one of the boys suffered the traumatic amputation of two fingers on his hand, after which medical personnel hospitalized the victim.

Investigators have opened a criminal case regarding this incident under Article 128 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent infliction of serious or moderate bodily injury).

Law enforcement officials reminded the public that the sale and use of most types of pyrotechnic devices are prohibited in Ukraine, and that parents are held responsible for such violations committed by minors. For failing to fulfill their parental responsibilities, they face an administrative fine ranging from 850 to 1,700 hryvnias.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi Oblast.

An explosion occurred on the grounds of a kindergarten in Vinnytsia, injuring several children. The explosion at Kindergarten No. 7 in Vinnytsia was caused by a homemade firecracker.

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