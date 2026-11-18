A 38-year-old resident of the Rivne District in Rivne Oblast is set to stand trial on charges of sexually abusing two underage girls, producing and distributing pornographic materials, and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors from the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor’s Office have already filed an indictment with the court.

According to the investigation, the man communicated with the children via Telegram. He sent a 12-year-old girl his own pornographic photos and videos in which he exposed his genitals and engaged in sexual acts. The defendant also sent her messages of a sexual nature.

The man communicated with another girl, who had just turned 10, via video calls. During these calls, he exposed himself and encouraged the child to undress in front of the camera.

Files containing elements of child pornography were also found on his phone; he had accessed them via Telegram and stored them without the intent to distribute them.

During a search of the man’s residence, law enforcement officers seized a cell phone containing the relevant materials.

The defendant’s actions have been classified as the sexual abuse of minors, the production and distribution of pornographic material, accessing child pornography and storing it without the intent to distribute, as well as the production and possession of pornographic images with the intent to distribute them.

The man is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison, along with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to 3 years. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Photos, video: A Kyiv resident sexually abused children and sold pornography abroad. In Kyiv, a man molested minors by promising them gifts.

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