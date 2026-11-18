On the sidelines of the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the partners announced new aid packages and reaffirmed their political support for Ukraine.

For Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, this trip marked his first overseas visit in his current role.

During an online address at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward a pragmatic initiative to address the shortage of air defense capabilities.

Also, during his online address at the 37th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

The 37th meeting of the Ramstein-format Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense began on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the group.

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