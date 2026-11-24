A discussion has erupted on social media regarding math teaching methods within the New Ukrainian School (NUS) program. The mother of a third-grader criticized the curriculum, saying that her child still hasn’t mastered traditional column addition and subtraction, but instead spends a lot of time on mental math. However, most users did not share her frustration and came to the defense of modern teaching methods.

A Threads user with the username zhanna.khoma said that her child is in third grade but still cannot add or subtract numbers using the column method.

In her opinion, an excessive focus on mental math, diagrams, and various methods of breaking down numbers only makes learning math more difficult. She believes that children first and foremost need to be taught the basic written algorithms for calculations.

“The worst thing I see in the New Ukrainian School (NUS) is the lack of proper column addition and subtraction. It’s third grade, and the child is doing mental math, crossing over tens, losing track of them, forgetting what to add to what... I don’t understand why so much attention is paid to various calculation methods, diagrams, and factoring numbers, but the basic algorithm—the one that actually helps—is simply ignored. “I’ve been completely disappointed with the curriculum over these past three years,” wrote the author of the post.

In the comments, many users disagreed with the criticism. They explained that teaching mental math helps children better understand the structure of numbers, find convenient ways to calculate, and perform mathematical operations more quickly without writing anything down.

One commenter gave an example of how to mentally add three-digit numbers by first breaking them down into hundreds, tens, and ones.

“Perhaps the goal is to teach children to add and subtract mentally, and there are special methods for doing just that. For example, 348 + 261 = 300 + 200 + 40 + 60 + 8 + 1 = 609—this can be calculated very quickly in your head, but to do so, you need to train the child to break numbers down into manageable parts,” she noted.

Another user shared her own experience teaching her child:

“My child is also in third grade under the New Ukrainian School (NUS) program and can calculate in their head faster than I can using the column method. Sometimes it works.)”

Another mother also gave a positive assessment of the program’s results:

“My son is also in third grade under the New Ukrainian School (NUS) program. On the contrary, I’m pleasantly surprised by how quickly he adds and subtracts three-digit numbers in his head. It’s just that every child has their own preferred method.”

Teachers also joined the discussion. One teacher acknowledged that the large number of methods for mental addition and subtraction might seem excessive, but emphasized the effectiveness of this approach.

“Five methods for addition and subtraction are, of course, too many. But thanks to this, my students have learned to calculate mentally very quickly. Written addition and subtraction will come later,” she explained.

At the same time, some parents noted that their children are also studying under the New Ukrainian School (NUS) curriculum but have already mastered written algorithms.

“I don’t know what kind of NUS you have. But my child has been studying under the NUS program; she learned column addition and subtraction,” wrote one user.

Another commenter noted:

“I don’t know what kind of NUS you have, because my son was taught properly to do column addition, subtraction, and multiplication.”

Another mother shared her daughter’s experience:

“My daughter is in third grade under the NUS program. We do columnar calculations here. We do it both ways. I don’t calculate the way she does.”

Many participants in the discussion urged the author of the post not to jump to conclusions. According to them, children learn the written methods of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division later on. Specific timelines may vary depending on the curriculum.

“Don’t worry, you’ll learn columnar addition in fourth grade,” wrote one of the mothers.

Another user clarified:

“They really do start doing column addition either at the end of third grade or even at the beginning of fourth.”

Another commenter shared her observations:

“In fourth grade, column addition will be in full force. That’s when they’ll be adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing three-digit numbers. I was also surprised that they didn’t use column addition in third grade. It’ll all be there in fourth grade—teach your child yourself now.”

Commenters also emphasized that the timing depends on the specific curriculum:

“Column addition will be introduced. Depending on the curriculum, it will be either in the second semester or at the beginning of fourth grade.”

Despite the overwhelming support for modern teaching methods, there were also those who agreed with the author of the post. One mother shared that her child is also in third grade and continues to calculate mentally even after being taught the written method.

“Mine is in third grade too, and no matter how many times I showed him how to do columnar addition, he still calculates in his head, and sometimes he gets lost—and it takes longer that way…” she wrote.

Another user suggested that difficulties with math might depend not only on the curriculum but also on the child’s individual characteristics.

“It’s not about the curriculum, but about your child’s abilities and level of learning. My older son was starting first grade and was adding three-digit numbers in his head—he couldn’t even write them down, but he could calculate them in a second. My younger son didn’t stop counting on his fingers until he was in second grade. That’s how it is,” she shared.

Parents of children enrolled in other educational programs also joined the discussion. They described in which grade their children began learning written calculations.

In particular, one user reported that under the “Intellect” program, children were already learning column addition in second grade and later moved on to multiplication.

“Yes, in the ‘Intellect’ program, second graders were already learning column addition in October, and multiplication started this week,” she noted.

Another mother described learning under the “The World Awaits the Winged” program:

“This is a case where a third-grader is studying under the ‘The World Awaits the Winged’ program and is already working with three-digit numbers. For three months, I’ve been trying to convince her to learn column addition because it’s easier than doing it in her head—‘No!’” I open the next workbook (they’re new every week)—ta-da! Column addition problems! I just want to say the classic, ‘I told you so!’”

Another commenter briefly described her experience with the “Rostok” curriculum:

“2nd grade, the ‘Rostok’ program—everything is done column-by-column.”

Thus, the discussion on Threads highlighted parents’ differing views on teaching math in elementary school. Some consider mental math an essential foundation for mathematical skills, while others are convinced that written algorithms for addition and subtraction should be taught to children earlier. At the same time, the comments showed that the timing and teaching methods may vary depending on the educational program.

This was reported on Threads.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko stated that the “New Ukrainian School” reform must continue. At the same time, he said, the NUS must adapt to the country’s current conditions and needs.

The government has allocated nearly half a billion hryvnias for the “New Ukrainian School” reform in 2023.

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