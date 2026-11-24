Ukraine has repatriated from Moldova a senior lieutenant in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who is suspected of systematically beating and torturing military personnel during the construction of fortifications. Following his extradition, the court remanded him in custody without the possibility of bail.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs in the Western Region.

According to the investigation, from February to May 2024, the officer commanded a platoon of a pontoon bridge battalion in one of the military units in the Ternopil region. While working on the eastern front, he allegedly systematically used violence against his subordinates.

Law enforcement officials documented several incidents of torture. In particular, in one instance, the commander kicked a soldier repeatedly in the torso and then ordered him to be tied by the hands to a wooden structure shaped like a cross. According to the investigation, the officer also intimidated his subordinates and threatened them for disobedience.

When law enforcement began investigating these incidents, the suspect fled Ukraine. On the night of December 21, 2024, he swam across the Dniester River and ended up in Moldova, where he later applied for refugee status.

In January 2025, Ukrainian law enforcement officials located him and initiated an international manhunt. On November 19, 2026, Moldovan authorities handed the officer over to Ukraine via a border crossing in the Vinnytsia region.

Back in 2024, the senior lieutenant was notified in absentia that he was suspected of torture and unlawful deprivation of liberty, accompanied by the infliction of physical suffering. He is charged with offenses under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 127 and Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A separate investigation is underway into the officer’s possible desertion while fleeing abroad. Law enforcement officials are also examining his possible involvement in other incidents of violence against subordinates.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Lviv. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

Source: Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region

In Odesa, a TCC officer was fined 93,500 UAH for accepting diesel vouchers as a bribe.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a Military Transport Command officer with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Joint Staff in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

Read us on