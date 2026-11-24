The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have released a video showing the start of a search at the home of SBU Major General Serhiy Duka, who is implicated in the “Carthage-2” case. In the footage, security guards can be heard threatening to open fire on the detectives if they enter the premises.

The search took place on November 4. According to anti-corruption authorities, before entering the premises, NABU detectives repeatedly identified themselves and presented a court order authorizing the investigative actions.

However, Serhiy Duka and SBU officers who were inside the building refused to let law enforcement officials enter.

In a video that was released, the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Abakumov, informs the security guards that they have a court order authorizing the search. In response, one of the security guards threatens to use a weapon if the detectives enter the premises.

Later, representatives of the general come out to speak with the law enforcement officers and ask on what grounds the search is being conducted. The detectives provide them with the relevant explanations.

NABU stated that even after the arrival of attorney Serhiy Duka, he prevented the detectives from entering the house for at least an hour.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau also emphasized that the status of a person under security protection does not entail any special procedure for conducting a search.

In addition to the video recording, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) released two more documents: the transcript of Serhiy Duka’s interrogation dated November 4 and a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) signed by Oleksandr Poklad, the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the protocol, the general’s interrogation took place after his detention and in the presence of a lawyer. However, Serhiy Duka refused to testify. Both the general and his defense attorney confirmed this fact with their signatures.

The SBU letter refers to a threat to the general’s life and health posed by Russian intelligence services.

It was this document that Serhiy Duka’s attorney used as an argument in favor of holding the court hearing in closed session, without a live broadcast.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau noted that ten days after the aforementioned events, Serhiy Duka participated in an open session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Temporary Investigative Commission.

The session was broadcast live, despite the fact that the threat from Russian intelligence services had previously been used as an argument to restrict public access to the court proceedings.

NABU explained that it released the video and documents to refute what anti-corruption authorities deemed to be a misrepresentation of the circumstances surrounding the investigative and procedural actions in the “Carthage-2” case.

This was reported by NABU.

Serhiy Duka, a major general with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a defendant in the “Carthage” case, alleged six possible violations of the Criminal Procedure Code during a search of his home conducted by NABU detectives on November 4. He substantiated his claims with a video recording and the search protocol. At the same time, NABU insists that it acted on the basis of a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) refuted a statement by SBU General Serhiy Duka claiming that he had never been questioned. They showed journalists the protocol of the investigative action.

In addition, SBU Major General Serhiy Duka stated his willingness to take a polygraph test to confirm his statements regarding the criminal proceedings against him.

Read us on