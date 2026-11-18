Of this amount, 1 million euros will be allocated for the purchase of energy equipment through UN mechanisms, and another 800,000 euros will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

According to Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, the aid will help replenish equipment reserves and accelerate restoration work.

Shmyhal and Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel also discussed deepening energy cooperation, particularly the possibility of utilizing equipment from decommissioned thermal power plants.

Source: Denys Shmyhal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

Portugal does not plan to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as these aircraft are needed to defend its own airspace and maritime territories. At the same time, Lisbon is ready to consider the possibility of further training for Ukrainian pilots and the supply of ammunition for these aircraft.

Portugal will not stand in the way of using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine if European Union countries reach a common position on this issue.

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