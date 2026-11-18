Gennadiy Khvostik, a 60-year-old electrician at the Sumy-based “Nasosenergomash” plant, miraculously survived a severe high-voltage electric shock during a routine inspection at a substation in early September. Due to a high-voltage electric arc—conducted by a cloud of industrial dust—the man sustained severe injuries.

He had followed safety protocols: he was using a special insulated pole and maintaining a distance of at least one meter from a nearby disconnect switch, which was energized at 6,000 volts. Despite this, due to the arc flash, the current passed through his right hand and exited through his left forearm and wrist, completely destroying the tissue. The patient was transported to the Center for Thermal Trauma and Plastic Surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lviv.

Doctors had to amputate his left arm to prevent a fatal blood infection. At the same time, they were able to save his right arm: surgeons performed a series of excisions of necrotic tissue and closed the wounds using free autologous skin grafting, transplanting the patient’s own skin.

Currently, the grafted skin is healing, and medical staff continue to monitor the patient’s condition. After completing his course of treatment and rehabilitation, the man plans to retire, as he will no longer be able to work in his profession.

Source: First Medical Association of Lviv.

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