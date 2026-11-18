The U.S. side has promised to provide Ukraine with detailed information about U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiations during upcoming meetings in Berlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address on November 18.

According to the head of state, Ukraine also hopes to hold a direct meeting with representatives of the U.S. leader and emphasizes that its position, shared with Europe, remains unchanged: decisions regarding Ukraine must be made with Ukraine’s participation, and issues of European security must be addressed with Europe’s participation.

In addition, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is scheduled for November 19 in Berlin. During the meeting, the parties plan to agree on new support packages for Ukraine’s defense and energy sectors, as well as hold a series of bilateral talks.

Meanwhile, in China, where meetings involving the leaders of several countries took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen the day before, a trilateral meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin is expected to take place on Thursday, November 19.

Source: Official website of the President of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a reduction in its economic potential.

Also, during a joint photo op in Shenzhen, China, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried to stand next to U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, in the end, the Chinese leader positioned him farther away from himself, behind his wife, Peng Liyuan.

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