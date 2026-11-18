Since 2025, approximately 50,000 men over the age of 25 have been expelled from educational institutions in Ukraine. The reason was their failure to complete the curriculum.

Why were the students expelled?

The Ministry of Education and Science explained that during inspections, they have identified cases where students’ enrollment is not actually substantiated. The inspections are conducted by the Ministry of Education and Science in collaboration with the State Service for Educational Quality.



“We’ve identified cases where there is no evidence that people are studying or attending classes. In such cases, they are expelled. Since 2025, approximately 50,000 such men have been expelled for failing to meet the academic requirements,” the minister noted.



He added that currently, the proportion of students over the age of 25 at various educational institutions is about 2.5%. At the same time, at some private educational institutions, this figure reached 90%.

What is the trend?

The

official also clarified that the trend toward an increase in the number of men over 25 seeking to continue their education began as early as 2022. The peak occurred in 2024, when more than 100,000 men in this age group enrolled in various educational institutions. Butenko noted, however, that this applies not only to universities.



“I’m not just talking about higher education, because we also have vocational education. There are actually more of these men in vocational pre-higher education—and many of them are actually studying,” the minister concluded.



Who is eligible for a deferment?



As a reminder, students are currently granted a deferment from mobilization for one semester, but for no more than six months.



Students who are enrolled in full-time or dual-track programs and follow the sequence of educational levels established by law are eligible for this deferment.

Thus, deferrals are not automatically granted for the entire duration of studies. Their duration is tied to the academic semester.



Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko discussed this in an interview with Suspilne.

Deferments for Students and Faculty: What Might Change Regarding Mobilization.

The TCC explained the deferment rules for students and education workers during mobilization.

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