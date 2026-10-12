The court ruled to transfer a two-story, 12-unit apartment building with an area of over 650 square meters in the Uman District to municipal ownership.

The prosecutor’s office determined that local authorities had registered the property as ownerless but had not formalized municipal ownership. The building is valued at over 20.6 million hryvnias.

The Uman District Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition with the court, which granted the request. Once the decision becomes final, prosecutors will assist in formalizing the community’s ownership of the building.

Source: Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor’s Office