In the Cherkasy region, a house worth more than 20 million hryvnias will be handed over to the community
The court ruled to transfer a two-story, 12-unit apartment building with an area of over 650 square meters in the Uman District to municipal ownership.
The prosecutor’s office determined that local authorities had registered the property as ownerless but had not formalized municipal ownership. The building is valued at over 20.6 million hryvnias.
The Uman District Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition with the court, which granted the request. Once the decision becomes final, prosecutors will assist in formalizing the community’s ownership of the building.
In the Cherkasy region, 200 hectares of land, including the “Swan Lake” hydrological reserve, were returned to the local community. The court decision was enforced after prosecutors proved that the lease of the plot was illegal.
In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.
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