On November 24, law enforcement officials in the Chernihiv region reported that they had uncovered an underground tobacco production operation organized by a 35-year-old resident of the Pryluky district. During searches of her premises, authorities seized more than 8 metric tons of tobacco and equipment used to process it. According to the investigation, the woman grew the raw tobacco herself, processed it, and sold the finished products in bulk via mail.

According to the investigation, the 35-year-old resident of the Pryluky District organized a full-cycle tobacco business without the necessary permits. She did not merely sell the finished products but controlled every stage of their production—from growing the plants to distribution. First, the woman grew tobacco, which she used as raw material. She then processed it, stored the finished products, and sold them in large batches. She shipped orders to buyers via mail.

During searches, law enforcement officers discovered and seized more than 8 metric tons of tobacco. They also found equipment used for processing it. The State Border Guard Service released photographs from the search sites. The woman has already been notified of the charges against her. Her actions are classified as the illegal manufacture and sale of excise goods, as well as the laundering of proceeds obtained through criminal activity.

A pretrial investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement officials are establishing all the circumstances of the case. At the same time, suspicion does not imply guilt: the final decision must be made by a court. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the discovery of the illegal production operation.

Detectives from the Main Detective Division of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine uncovered a large-scale underground tobacco production operation in the Zhytomyr region, which produced up to 300,000 packs of cigarettes daily.

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