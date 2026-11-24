The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals upheld the life sentence for a man who killed two teenagers in Sharhorod. The tragedy occurred on September 10, 2025, following a verbal altercation on a bus. On November 24, 2026, it was reported that the defense’s appeal had been rejected and the sentence upheld.

The man was found guilty of the intentional murder of two people and sentenced to life in prison. The defense attempted to appeal the verdict. The attorneys requested that the sentence be reduced and that the life sentence be replaced with a 15-year prison term. However, the appellate court did not grant this request and upheld the prosecution’s position. Thus, the trial court’s verdict remained unchanged and became final.

How the Tragedy Unfolded in Shargorod

The murder took place on September 10, 2025, in the city of Shargorod, Vinnytsia Oblast. According to the investigation, the attack was motivated by a prior hostile relationship between the man and two teenagers, aged 15 and 16. Before the tragedy, they were riding on the same bus. During the trip, a verbal altercation broke out between the man and the boys. When everyone got off the bus, the conflict continued at the bus stop.

There, the man attacked the teenagers with a knife. He inflicted five stab wounds on one of the boys and twelve on the other. Both teenagers died at the scene. After the attack, the man fled. Law enforcement officers tracked him down and arrested him a few hours after the murders.

What sentence did the defendant receive?

During the trial, the man pleaded guilty. On September 28, 2026, the trial court found him guilty of the intentional murder of two people. This falls under paragraph 1 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For this crime, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, the defense disagreed with this sentence and filed an appeal. The attorneys requested that the life sentence be commuted to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals reviewed the appeal and rejected it. The court upheld the previous sentence, so the man will serve a life sentence. The appellate court’s decision has become final. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In 2026, three men in Kyiv were sentenced to life imprisonment for the sexual abuse and rape of minors.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old local woman on suspicion of the intentional murder of a 32-year-old foreign national who had previously served as a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman acted on behalf of Russian intelligence services and slipped poison into the man’s drink during a meeting.

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