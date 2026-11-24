The Norwegian company Kongsberg, in collaboration with an unnamed Ukrainian manufacturer, has developed a new air defense system called Desna. The project was carried out with the support of the Ukrainian and Norwegian governments.

It is noted that over the past few months, Norway has purchased several such systems and transferred them to Ukraine.

The primary purpose of the new air defense system is to counter Russian attack drones. The delivered systems are already in use on Ukrainian territory. This development complements another Kongsberg air defense system—NASAMS—which is also in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Desna system is equipped with Ukrainian-made anti-aircraft missiles and launchers, integrated with a fire control system developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg.

In addition, Ukraine and Norway are considering the possibility of further scaling up the joint project to expand Ukraine’s air defense coverage. This was announced by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik during talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhen Khmara.

This was reported with reference to a statement from Kongsberg.

Ukraine will receive new air defense reinforcements from Italy and France.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated the Rapid Ranger mobile air defense system, based on a URO VAMTAC off-road vehicle.

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