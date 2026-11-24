Two universities in the Kyiv region have joined the “Winter Admissions” program, which allows prospective students to take a preparatory course and get ready for the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT).

The program will last from 3 to 6 months.

The following institutions have joined the program:

Grigory Skovoroda University in Pereyaslav;

Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University.

The preparatory course will cover Ukrainian language, mathematics, Ukrainian history, and one additional subject of the student’s choice. Classes will be held either in person or online, depending on the university.

Full-time students who need housing will be able to secure a spot in a dormitory. For certain categories of students, a state grant of up to 3,000 UAH per month, housing compensation of up to 800 UAH, and additional consumer assistance are provided.

Graduates of the preparatory year will receive 15 additional points added to their competitive score when applying to the same university for majors that receive special state support.

Source: Kyiv Regional State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution launching a large-scale reform of the education system. From now on, the number of state-funded spots in institutions of higher and pre-higher vocational education will be determined based on a long-term forecast of economic needs, calculated through 2036. The new funding model will be implemented starting with the state-funded enrollment quota for the 2026–2027 academic years.

The Ministry of Education explained how the educational process in schools will be structured.

The admissions campaign for vocational schools without the National Multidisciplinary Test has begun in Ukraine

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