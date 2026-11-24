On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Zakarpattia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders by laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, followed by bilateral talks.

The head of state called this visit—the Hungarian prime minister’s first to Ukraine since 2015—extremely important both for bilateral relations and for Kyiv’s European integration.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to EU accession and is fulfilling all the conditions for opening negotiation chapters, while also working to deepen constructive cooperation with all neighboring countries, including Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Slovakia.

Source: Statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar arrived in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast on Tuesday, November 24. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.

Mágyar had previously stated that he wanted to personally convey words of support from Hungary to the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. During a speech in parliament on November 23, he also expressed his sympathy to Ukrainians and Transcarpathian Hungarians in light of Russian aggression.

Mátyás proposed Transcarpathia as the venue for a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mátyás criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent change to the constitutional order.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he had agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new framework for political and economic relations between the two countries. This was their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17.

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