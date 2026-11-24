Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar arrived in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast on Tuesday, November 24. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.

As the head of government himself reported on Facebook, he is traveling with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán. During the visit, Magyar plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speak with leaders of the local Hungarian community, and visit a number of Hungarian institutions in the region.

Source: Facebook post by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Mádár.

Májer had previously stated that he wanted to personally convey Hungary’s words of support to the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. During a speech in parliament on November 23, he also expressed his sympathy to Ukrainians and Hungarians in Transcarpathia in light of Russian aggression.

Májer proposed Transcarpathia as the venue for a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mátyás criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent change to the constitutional order.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he had agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new framework for political and economic relations between the two countries. This was their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17.

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