On Tuesday, November 24, the Court of Appeals upheld the detention of Valentina Moloda, a participant in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She is charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law and disclosing information about the location of a military facility.

This was reported by hromadske journalist Denys Bulavin from the courtroom, noting that during the hearing, the prosecutor presented the license for the “Moloda-Ya” facility, in which Moloda is listed only as the director, not as a doctor.

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According to the prosecution, no changes have been made to the clinic’s permits recently, and the “ambulance” in which the defendant arrived in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka is not registered to this clinic at all. In addition, journalists discovered that as early as December 2025, criminal proceedings were opened against the clinic following complaints from patients who experienced complications after undergoing surgeries there; however, the hearing itself was marred by commotion from the suspect’s support group, which disrupted the press’s work, chanted “Shame on the court,” and made threats against the prosecutor.

Source: a Facebook post by Hromadske journalist Denys Bulavin.

On November 4, the court imposed a pretrial detention measure on Valentina Molodiy, a participant in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She will be held in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

The commander of the National Guard confirmed the detention of those returned from the Special Operations Zone in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vyhovsky explained what penalties the teenager’s parents face for their participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment point in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from the bus.

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