The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The U.S. dollar and the euro continued to appreciate against the hryvnia. According to the NBU, the U.S. dollar will cost 45.35 UAH—27 kopecks more than the previous day. The euro will rise by 15 kopecks to 49.60 UAH, and the Polish zloty will rise by 2 kopecks to 11.11 UAH.

NBU Exchange Rates

On Wednesday, November 25, the NBU set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.35 hryvnia. Compared to Tuesday, November 24, the U.S. dollar rose by 27 kopecks. On the previous banking day, its rate was 45.08 hryvnia.

The euro also gained in value. The official exchange rate for the euro on November 25 is 49.60 hryvnia. This is 15 kopecks higher than the previous day, when the NBU set the euro’s exchange rate at 49.45 hryvnia.

How “Black Friday” Could Affect the Dollar Exchange Rate

As Taras Lesovyi, director of the Department of Financial Markets and Investment Activities at Globus Bank, explained in a comment to RBC-Ukraine Taras Lesovyi, “Black Friday,” which falls on November 27, will be an additional factor affecting the cash foreign exchange market in late November.

According to the banker, seasonal discounts at retail chains may prompt some Ukrainians to spend their foreign currency savings on purchases. This could increase the supply of cash foreign currency on the market and keep its price from rising.

In addition, the difference between the buying and selling rates for the dollar at banks and currency exchange offices may narrow in late November. While this spread previously stood at 1–1.5 hryvnia at some institutions, it may narrow going forward.

This was reported by the NBU.

The dollar and euro continued to depreciate: the NBU updated the exchange rates for November 23.

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