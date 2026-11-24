The Security Service of Ukraine has filed an indictment with the court against Russian paramedic Ilya Sorokin, known among Ukrainian prisoners of war by the nickname “Doctor Evil,” for the mass torture of prisoners at Penal Colony No. 10 in the Republic of Mordovia, Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, for more than three years—from February 2023 to April 2026—the defendant, under the guise of medical examinations, tortured wounded Ukrainian defenders with a stun gun until they lost consciousness or suffered temporary paralysis, and beat them with rubber batons, after which he left them in cold cells without providing the necessary medical care.

The actions of the Russian national, who is currently in the territory of the aggressor country, have been classified under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war), which constitutes a gross violation of the Geneva Convention. The investigation was conducted by officers of the SBU’s Main Investigative Directorate in cooperation with the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, and law enforcement agencies are continuing comprehensive measures to bring the accused to justice.

Source: press release from the Security Service of Ukraine.

The European Union has imposed sanctions against Ilya Sorokin, a doctor at Penal Colony No. 10 in Mordovia, known by the nickname “Doctor Evil.” He is accused of torturing and humiliating Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as deliberately refusing to provide them with medical care, which led to the deaths of several detainees.

Russia is committing systematic war crimes in Ukraine on a scale comparable to the events of World War II, which precludes its return to the international community without holding those responsible to account.

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