In Ukraine, access to four online bookstores—BOOKSTORE, Clondike, BurchBook, and EZOTERIKIEV—has been restricted due to the sale of banned Russian publications and the concealment of information regarding the legal status and location of their owners.

According to the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, the decision was made by the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Electronic Communications Networks of Ukraine (a division of the State Special Communications Service) following a joint investigation with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Monitoring by the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting revealed on these platforms books from the Russian publishing houses “Eksmo,” “AST,” and “MIF,” which are linked to a Russian citizen subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, as well as publications released after the start of the full-scale invasion and likely imported illegally. The websites’ administrators ignored previous demands to remove the banned literature; access to them will be restored only after martial law is lifted and their activities are legalized; overall, since July 2025, at the committee’s initiative and with the assistance of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), 56 online bookstores selling products from Russia and Belarus have already been blocked.

Source: Statement by the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Previously, the online resources Storinkabook, IQbook, Po4itayka, Po4itaemka, Knigomania, and Knygomania were blocked. According to the investigation, these sites were selling books from the aggressor state, specifically publications from Russian publishing houses subject to sanctions, including “Eksmo,” “AST,” “Tsentrpoligraf,” and “Piter.”

The list of banned Russian books in Ukraine has grown.

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