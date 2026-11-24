Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced significant progress in negotiations with Ukraine on ten issues related to the linguistic, cultural, and educational rights of the Hungarian national minority.

According to him, the agreements were reached within a few weeks. Magyar expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations and stated that relations between the two countries are entering a new phase.

The Hungarian prime minister also thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the opportunity to jointly honor the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders in Uzhhorod.

He recalled that he first visited this cemetery in 2024, following the Russian strike on the “Okhmatdyt” Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, when he was still an opposition politician.

Source: Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Zakarpattia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

Mátyás proposed Transcarpathia as the venue for the meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mágyar criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

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