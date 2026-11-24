The former director of a company that received road construction contracts worth 544 million hryvnias from the Donetsk Regional State Administration in 2023–2024 has been charged with tax evasion.

According to the investigation, the company entered into 12 contracts for road maintenance. However, the director provided false information in the tax reports for four of these contracts, totaling over 387 million hryvnias.

As a result, according to law enforcement officials, the budget lost 52.6 million hryvnias in VAT revenue.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Prosecutors from the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office ensured that nearly 4.7 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes from a resident of the region were remitted to the state budget. The man voluntarily transferred an additional 100,000 hryvnias to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Over 27 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes were returned to the budget.

Since the beginning of 2026, 1.6 billion hryvnias in unpaid taxes have been returned to the state.

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