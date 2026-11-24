The Ukrainian company Rovertech has modernized the “Zmiy” ground-based robotic system for mine clearance and launched its mass production.

The main change was the replacement of the gasoline engine with an electric powertrain, which required a redesign of the chassis. The system was also equipped with Starlink satellite communication for remote control.

Following the upgrade, the system’s operational autonomy increased from 50 minutes to 3 hours, and its speed during demining operations rose from 1–1.5 to 2 km/h.

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The upgraded “Zmiy” is capable of neutralizing anti-personnel and anti-tank mines.

Source: Rovertech

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense has approved over 1,100 new weapon models in the past six months.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the new Ukrainian-made V-1 unmanned aerial system for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These ultra-light bombers are designed to strike concentrations of personnel, vehicles, and armored equipment.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Ukrainian-made UAT.DESNA multi-purpose armored vehicle for use by the Armed Forces. The vehicle was designed to transport personnel and cargo outside the immediate combat zone.

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