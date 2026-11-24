Ukraine plans to launch an interactive real estate map that can be adapted to accommodate internally displaced persons.

The service will allow displaced persons to search for buildings on their own, view their condition, and assess their suitability for occupancy.

According to Olena Shulyak, chair of the relevant committee in the Verkhovna Rada, nearly 4,000 properties have already been surveyed. The goal is to compile information about these properties on a single platform, which is planned to be created with the support of international partners without additional costs to the state budget.

In some communities in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions, the population has grown by 25–30% due to resettlement, placing additional strain on housing infrastructure, healthcare, and the service sector.

Source: Olena Shulyak

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased subsidies to local budgets for the purchase of housing for internally displaced and evacuated persons.

In Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast, a former boarding school is being renovated into housing for 222 internally displaced persons. The local budget plans to spend nearly 388 million hryvnias on the project , while journalists from “Nashi Hroshi” allege that prices for building materials may be inflated and that the cost of the apartments significantly exceeds local market prices.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported yet another instance of systematic disregard for the needs of internally displaced persons in Zakarpattia Oblast.

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