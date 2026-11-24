Hundreds of Ukrainian defense companies are already using artificial intelligence in weapons production and the development of military technologies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 24 following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Zakarpattia.

About 20 companies are developing interceptor drones of various types using AI. There are also plans to use artificial intelligence in demining operations.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, 80.5% of healthcare professionals use AI. The study involved more than 7,000 medical professionals, 300 patients, and 39 representatives from businesses and relevant organizations.

New labeling rules for AI-generated content have taken effect in the EU.

The European Union has formed a new working group to monitor the activities of companies that develop and use artificial intelligence technologies. The new body will oversee compliance with AI regulations.

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