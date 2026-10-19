Five children from the Voronov family, killed by Russians, were buried in the Dnipropetrovsk region

A farewell ceremony was held in the village of Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, for five children from the Voronov family, a large family, who died on the night of July 30 when a North Korean ballistic missile struck their home. Forensic investigations lasted several months, during which time the children were considered missing.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the deaths of 13-year-old Zachariah, 14-year-old Viorika, 16-year-old Dominika, 9-year-old Federica, and 1½-year-old Artem. Earlier, the deaths of the children’s parents, Olena and Artem, as well as three other children—Mark, Azaria, Ilay, and Emilia—had also been confirmed.

Source: “Suspilne Dnipro.”

As a reminder, on the night of July 30, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Following the Russian missile strike on a private home in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region on July 30, only the family dog, named Rocky, was rescued from the rubble. The dog was rescued by a journalist from the local publication “Svoi Kryvyi Rih.” The rest of the Voronov family, a family with many children, died as a result of the attack.

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