The area subject to extended curfew is being expanded in Donetsk Oblast

Starting November 1, 2026, a stricter curfew will be imposed throughout the entire unoccupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, with the exception of the Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities. The new restrictions will be in effect for 19 hours a day—from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In particular, stricter security measures will also be in effect in Kramatorsk. The decision was made during a meeting of the Donetsk Oblast Defense Council in consultation with the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the heads of local military administrations.

Source: Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk Local Military Administration.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, the curfew hours have been shortened starting today—it will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This was announced by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna.

Starting September 10, the curfew has been shortened in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. It will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., for a total of four hours instead of five. As a result, public transportation in the capital will also operate for one hour longer.

Starting September 11, the curfew duration has been shortened throughout the Chernivtsi Oblast; it will now be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. instead of the current schedule from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Thus, the duration of the restrictions will be reduced from five to three hours.

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