During their visit to the high school in Berehove, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Péter Magyar met with students and teachers at the school, which has more than 500 students. After speaking with the students, the politicians joined them for a game of volleyball.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, visited the Lajos Kossuth High School in Berehove, Transcarpathia. The visit took place on November 24. The politicians familiarized themselves with the school’s operations, spoke with teachers and students, and participated in a sports game. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in a Facebook post.

The head of state noted that the high school has a history spanning more than a century and will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year. Currently, more than 500 students attend the school, including those in inclusive classes.

undefined

Instruction at the school is conducted in Hungarian. At the same time, students study Ukrainian and English. Zelenskyy emphasized that respect for children’s language needs should be one of the key principles of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

According to him, similar conditions have been created for Ukrainian children in Hungary. In particular, there is a school in Budapest where they can receive an education in their native language.

The president also highlighted the school’s development despite the full-scale war. Classrooms at the school are being renovated, and students have the opportunity not only to study but also to play sports and develop their talents.

Zelenskyy thanked the teachers for their work and for the conditions they create for the children. He also posted a video of a volleyball match featuring Mádár and the students.

On November 24, in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Mádár. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Mádár in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, after which bilateral talks will take place.

Read us on