On November 25, the Verkhovna Rada approved, in its second reading and as a whole, the revised draft law No. 10225-d, which establishes rules for the circulation and taxation of virtual assets in Ukraine. A total of 271 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill, while eight voted against it.

The bill introduces comprehensive taxation of transactions involving virtual assets, similar to the treatment of securities. For individuals, only the positive financial result (profit) at the end of the year will be taxed at the standard personal income tax rate, while the exchange of one virtual asset for another, profits within the limit of one minimum wage, and tokens received free of charge will not be taxed. For existing assets, a transition period is provided through the end of 2028 with a reduced preferential personal income tax rate of 5%.

Special tax differences are established for legal entities; transactions involving the issuance and exchange of virtual assets are exempt from VAT; and providers of virtual asset services are prohibited from using the simplified taxation system.

At the same time, the document sets forth requirements for service providers (cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, etc.): they are required to undergo authorization, register within 60 days, and submit annual reports on transactions involving Ukrainian residents, which is the first step toward implementing the international CARF and DAC8 standards. Fines are provided for violations (these will be significantly reduced during the market adaptation period), and rules for the safekeeping of client assets and the protection of their rights are also specified.

In addition, the bill prohibits misleading advertising of virtual assets (in particular, promoting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in Ukraine or promising guaranteed returns), strengthens financial monitoring mechanisms and verification of the sources of funds in line with the banking sector, and introduces legal protection for whistleblowers.

The law takes effect on July 1, 2027.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

As a reminder, the National Bank did not support the draft law on the circulation of virtual assets.

Prior to this, the National Bank outlined the prerequisites for the legalization of cryptoassets in Ukraine.

Taxation of cryptoassets: The Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service of Ukraine have provided clarifications.

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