The former director of a company that maintained roads in the Donetsk region has been charged with intentional tax evasion on an exceptionally large scale. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2023–2024, the company entered into 12 contracts with the Donetsk Regional State Administration regarding the operational maintenance of highways. The work involved reinforcing road shoulders, milling asphalt concrete pavement, spreading de-icing materials, and other tasks. The total cost of the work amounted to 544 million hryvnias.

However, the investigation established that for four transactions totaling more than 387 million hryvnias, the head of the contracting company intentionally included false information in tax returns. When reporting on the company’s financial and operational activities, he significantly underreported or completely omitted the VAT amounts. As a result, the budget lost 52.6 million hryvnias in taxes from the company.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast.

If found guilty by the court, the man faces a fine commensurate with the amount of unpaid taxes. Currently, he has been ordered to post bail in the amount of over 260,000 UAH.

Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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