In four local communities in Donetsk Oblast, where the forced evacuation of families with children is ongoing, there are still 184 families raising 387 children.

“In the settlements where a mandatory evacuation has been declared—requiring children to be evacuated by force along with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives—387 children in 184 families remain. They are located in nine settlements across four territorial communities,” Ryzhakova reported.

According to her, the largest number remains in the Kramatorsk community—297 children in 125 families.

The Regional State Administration representative noted that over the past week, 118 children from 82 families were forcibly evacuated from the Donetsk region; in total, 221 children from 160 families were evacuated in October.

Yulia Ryzhakova, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration’s Children’s Services Department, reported this during an online briefing.

Klitschko changed his mind about calling on Kyiv residents to evacuate the capital.

Escape the danger: Ukrainians were given a clear evacuation plan.

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