In the Kherson region, a father who served as a caregiver at a family-style children’s home was sentenced to life in prison for the systematic sexual abuse of seven children in his care. The youngest girl was only 10 years old at the time of the first offense. During a search of the man’s computer, authorities also found 483 photo and video files containing child pornography.

The court found the 50-year-old man guilty of a series of particularly serious crimes against the sexual freedom and integrity of children. The charges were supported in court by the head of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office. The verdict was handed down on September 25, 2026.

According to the investigation, the man systematically sexually abused seven girls who were in his care. The youngest of them was only 10 years old when the first crime occurred. Law enforcement officials determined that the illegal acts continued for more than one day and were not isolated incidents. According to the investigation, the man abused the girls both on the grounds of the children’s home and in secluded locations to which he took them.

How Law Enforcement Learned of the Crimes

The investigation began after the former residents spoke out about their experiences. By that time, the girls had already reached the age of majority and left the facility. Their testimonies helped law enforcement officials determine the circumstances of the events and establish the systematic nature of the abuse.

During the investigation, law enforcement also searched the man’s computer. They found 483 photo and video files containing child pornography. This material became part of the evidence in the case. It was the combination of the evidence gathered that made it possible to bring the case to court.

According to law enforcement, one of the victims developed mental health disorders as a result of the man’s illegal actions. This circumstance attests to the severe consequences the child experienced. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office’s statement does not specify when exactly these disorders arose or what diagnosis was made.

The children’s home was established in 2008

According to police, the man established a family-type children’s home in 2008 in the Beryslav District of the Kherson region. At the time, he had a wife and two biological sons. Over the following years, the family raised children who needed family-based care.

A family-type children’s home is a form of placement for children who cannot be raised by their biological parents. Such a family is expected to provide them with a safe environment, care, upbringing, and support. Foster parents are responsible for daily care and must act in the children’s best interests. That is precisely why reports of abuse in such a family are particularly alarming: according to the investigation, the adult who was supposed to protect the children committed crimes against them.

After the full-scale war began, the family moved

After Russia’s full-scale invasion began, the family evacuated from the Kherson region. Starting in early 2024, the family-type children’s home operated in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. It was there, in the fall of 2025, that law enforcement officers detained the man. After the investigation began, six children were removed from the family and placed with other families. The family-type children’s home itself was disbanded. This meant the end of its operations, and the children had to be provided with alternative housing and care.

The law enforcement report does not specify all the circumstances under which the abuse remained undiscovered for such a long time. At the same time, according to their information, the testimony of former residents—who found the courage to speak out about their experiences after leaving the family—proved decisive in bringing the case to light.

What Sentence Did the Court Impose?

The defendant did not admit guilt. However, the court found him guilty based on the evidence gathered and sentenced him to life imprisonment. This is the most severe punishment provided for under Ukrainian law. The Office of the Prosecutor General announced the verdict on September 25, 2026. However, the statement released by the prosecutor’s office does not indicate whether the man appealed the court’s decision. Therefore, it is premature to conclude that the verdict has already become final.

This case concerns not only the criminal liability of this particular man but also the safety of children in the care of adults. Children in family-based care settings have the right to protection from any form of violence, and reports of potential crimes against them require an appropriate response from law enforcement and the agencies responsible for their well-being. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier in the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement uncovered the activities of two fraudulent call centers, whose operators used various pretexts to trick citizens into revealing their personal and banking information. During searches, police identified 37 operators and seized dozens of computers and mobile devices.

The proliferation of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine appears to be a targeted Russian sabotage operation, stated NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

In Lutsk, law enforcement dismantled a fraudulent call center that generated approximately $500,000 in revenue each month. The investigation is currently ongoing.

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