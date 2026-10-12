In the Khmelnytskyi region, two women will stand trial for illegally organizing gambling

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two indictments were filed against local women accused of organizing and conducting gambling activities without the proper license. During searches, law enforcement officers seized over 400,000 UAH in various currencies, computer equipment, and other items.

Prosecutors from the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed indictments with the court as part of two separate criminal proceedings. Both women are charged with illegal activities involving the organization and operation of gambling without a license under Part 1 of Article 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, each of the defendants independently organized the operation of a gambling establishment. One establishment operated in Krasyliv, the other in Volochysk.

To set up the premises, the women rented suitable spaces and installed computer equipment with internet access and specialized software. This allowed visitors to play on slot machine simulators. In addition, the establishments had gaming tables and other necessary equipment.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized over 400,000 UAH in various currencies, computer equipment, video surveillance cameras, and rough notes.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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