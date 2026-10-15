In the Kyiv region, a former commander will stand trial for enlisting military personnel to help build a house

An indictment has been filed against the former commander of a military unit in the Kyiv region, who is accused of abuse of office. According to the prosecutor’s office, he enlisted subordinates to build a private home instead of performing their military duties, resulting in losses of more than 1.5 million hryvnias.

It has been established that from April 2023 to November 2025, the commander enlisted two subordinate servicemen with construction skills to perform repair and construction work on a private home in the Cherkasy region belonging to his partner. They performed this work during duty hours instead of fulfilling their military duties.

At the same time, the commander concealed the fact that his subordinates were absent by providing false information about their performance of official duties and signed orders awarding them bonuses, even though he knew that they were working on a private property instead of performing their military duties.

Based on the relevant documents, the service members continued to be unjustifiably credited with and paid financial compensation, including bonuses and allowances.

As a result, one service member was unlawfully paid nearly 800,000 UAH, and another—over 700,000 UAH.

The total amount of losses incurred by the state exceeded 1.5 million hryvnias.

In the criminal proceedings, the prosecutor filed a civil claim seeking reimbursement of the full amount of the damages caused.

The defendant faces a sentence of up to six years in prison, along with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the Territorial Unit of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv, with operational support from the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Press Service of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region

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