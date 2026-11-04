In the Lviv region, a man accused three doctors of causing him to lose his leg

Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal investigation into the alleged professional negligence of medical personnel following a complaint from a resident of the Lviv region who had his right leg amputated.

The man broke his leg in April, but claims that during his hospitalization, his attending physician did not visit him, dressings were changed without gloves, and subsequent surgeries failed to stop tissue necrosis.

In June, he underwent an amputation at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lviv, after which, in August, the patient filed a police report against his attending physician, another medical professional, and the head of the trauma department. According to rulings by the Stryi City and District Court dated October 29, investigators were authorized to seize the original medical records for a forensic medical examination by a panel of experts; the pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Source: ZAXID.NET.

As a reminder, a boy aged 1 year and 10 months was receiving dental treatment at a public medical facility in Ternopil. As a result, he could not be brought out of anesthesia. A forensic medical examination indicated that the preliminary cause of the boy’s death was acute cardiopulmonary failure.

In Kyiv, a 7-year-old boy died at a dentist’s office in a private clinic after being administered anesthesia.

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