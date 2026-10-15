A 39-year-old man will stand trial in Lviv Oblast for possession of more than 1.2 kg of drugs

Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

According to the investigation, in May–July 2026, the man systematically received packages containing prohibited substances via parcel lockers. He kept some for his own use and planned to sell the rest.

Specifically, between May and June, he received five packages containing methadone with a total weight of over 22 g. He kept the drug for his own use.

In addition, the man received a package containing three separately packaged batches of psychotropic substances with a total weight of 316 g. According to the results of forensic analysis, the samples tested contained 200 g of PVP, 105 g of amphetamine, and 11 g of ecstasy. He kept all of this at home with the intent to sell it later.

He later received another package. During an inspection of the shipment, substances containing 424 grams of PVP and 57 grams of clefedrone were discovered.

During an emergency search of the defendant’s residence, law enforcement officers seized an additional 444 g of psychotropic substances. According to expert findings, when converted to pure substance, these contained over 227 g of PVP and over 40 g of clefedrone.

They also seized 65 individually packaged packets and a zip-top bag containing PVP with a total weight of nearly 100 g.

The man is charged with the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotic drugs and particularly dangerous psychotropic substances, with or without the intent to distribute, committed repeatedly, on a particularly large scale, and by prior conspiracy among a group of individuals (Part 3 of Article 307, Part 3 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Division No. 2 of the Stryi District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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