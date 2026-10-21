In the Mykolaiv region, authorities uncovered the illegal receipt of government compensation totaling more than 2.5 million hryvnias under the “e-Recovery” program. The funds were intended to compensate for damage to housing caused by Russian shelling.

6">According to the investigation, the village head, his deputy, and a police officer arranged for a partially repaired apartment to be registered as completely destroyed in order to receive funds under the “e-Restoration” program. Under the procedural supervision of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, all three have been notified of the charges against them.

6">In March 2022, Russian shelling damaged a municipal apartment that the police officer used as official housing. In 2023, it was partially repaired using funds from the local budget and charitable organizations.



6">According to investigators, in 2024, the village head and the police officer arranged to receive compensation for this property as if it had been destroyed. To do this, they privatized the apartment, re-registered it as a single-family home, and changed the address to conceal its previous status and the repairs that had been made.



6">Despite a technical assessment concluding that the building’s main structures were in satisfactory condition, in February 2025 a commission headed by the deputy village head deemed the house destroyed and unfit for habitation.



6">After the relevant decisions were approved, the police officer and his family received four housing certificates worth over 2.5 million hryvnias. In January 2026, they used these to purchase an apartment in Mykolaiv.6" id="cc">



6" id="cc">On October 6, 2026, the village head and his deputy were notified that they were suspected of abuse of office, and the police officer was suspected of aiding and abetting this crime.

This was reported with reference to the press center of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Payments under the e-Recovery program for IDPs from the occupied territories have begun.

The first families have completed the construction of their homes under the e-Recovery program.

New rules for assistance to displaced persons in 2026.

The deadline for internally displaced persons to submit documents to receive living assistance has been extended by another month. Applications for payments can now be submitted until June 1, 2026.

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