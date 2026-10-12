In the Odesa region, a 37-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempted murder with exceptional cruelty. He doused a 39-year-old woman with a flammable liquid and set her on fire after she refused to have sex with him.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred in the summer of 2025 in the Odesa district. During a party, the man propositioned two women. After they refused, he started an argument, behaved aggressively, and threatened to harm them.

Subsequently, the man took the fuel tank from a gas-powered brush cutter, doused one of the women with a flammable liquid, and set her on fire with a match. Upon seeing this, the victim’s friend tried to extinguish the flames with water. The women ran out into the yard, where a neighbor spotted them and called an ambulance.

The victim, who suffered numerous burns, was hospitalized. Law enforcement officers detained the attacker.

In court, the man denied his guilt and claimed that the woman had allegedly fallen onto a bottle containing a flammable mixture herself, and that the fire was caused by a cigarette butt. However, the court found the prosecution’s evidence convincing and sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Source: Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Earlier, a female General Staff officer was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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