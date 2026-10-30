In the Rivne region, a man stabbed a fellow villager to death during a feast

A local resident in the Berezno district is set to stand trial on charges of fatally stabbing an acquaintance.

The incident occurred on June 12, 2026. During a dinner party, an argument broke out between the men, after which the guest stabbed the host in the back and went home.

The 49-year-old victim later died from massive bleeding caused by damage to his lung and blood vessels. His body was discovered by a neighbor.

The defendant was arrested and taken into custody. He partially admits his guilt, explaining that due to severe alcohol intoxication, he cannot recall the motive or all the circumstances of the incident.

The indictment has already been submitted to the court. The man faces 7 to 10 years in prison.

Source: Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office (Facebook)

In the Lviv region, a 68-year-old man killed his wife and then committed suicide.

Police have identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk on July 7. He is currently in custody.

In Lutsk, the City and District Court imposed a pretrial restraint on the man who threw a grenade at people on the street.

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